Saab and FMV Sign Contract for New Gripen E Equipment

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 18, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has received a contract from the Swedish Defence and Material Administration (FMV) regarding new Gripen E equipment. This is a supplemental contract to the previously entered Gripen E contract, and is valued to approximately SEK 400 million.



The original contract, which was signed with FMV during 2013, regarding development and modification of Gripen E is based on the terms that certain equipment from the existing aircraft fleet/stock within the Swedish Armed Forces should be reused. This new contract means that the equipment that should be reused instead will be acquired new.



“Saab, FMV and the Swedish Armed Forces have agreed on the terms of the contract based on the relevant needs and deliveries,” says Jonas Hjelm, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Aeronautics. “This joint approach is intended to secure availability so that the Swedish Armed Forces can keep the Gripen C/D fleet in operational service while Gripen E is being delivered and put into operational service in the Swedish Air Force.”



This is a first step in changing the structure of the Gripen E production for the Swedish Airforce.





