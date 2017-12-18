Leonardo Wins National Award for Innovation with Electric Tail Rotor for Helicopters to Reduce Environmental Impact

(Source: Leonardo; issued Dec 18, 2017)

The National Award for Innovation, the most important prize for Italian innovation, was awarded to Leonardo during a ceremony held in the Chamber of Deputies, in the presence of the President of the Chamber, Laura Boldrini.



Established by the Italian Government at the National Foundation for Technological Innovation, COTEC, the Award, better known as the “Premio dei Premi”, aims to enhance and support the best examples of innovation in many sectors including industry, design, education and research. The event is part of the National Innovation Day 2017, established by the President of the Council of Ministers.



"Technological innovation is a necessary condition for growth and a decisive factor for sustainable and lasting development” said Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo's CEO “that’s why Leonardo invests annually 1.4 billion euros, 11% of its revenues, in research and development, and has a policy based on open innovation, using tools and technological skills that come from outside the company".



Leonardo was awarded the prize for the research and development of an electric tail rotor for helicopters, a solution that offers numerous benefits in terms of reliability, safety, maintenance, operational use and fuel consumption, with a significant environmental impact reduction.



This groundbreaking technology is part of a roadmap to increase the use of electrical equipment in aircraft systems and propulsion. The project was developed within Clean Sky, the European programme created with the aim of increasing cutting-edge technologies capable of leading to a significant reduction in the acoustic and environmental impact of airplanes and helicopters and air transport in general.



The objective is the development of aircraft characterised by lower emissions, both in terms of noise and pollutants, and greater fuel efficiency.



Furthermore, within the National Innovation Award, Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Leonardo (33%) and Thales (67%), won another award, ranking it among the most innovative companies in the Industry and Services category.



