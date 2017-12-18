Rostec to Provide After-Sale Service for MC-21 Aircraft

(Source: Rostec; issued Dec 18, 2017)

Rostec State Corporation will be the main logistics and maintenance operator of after-sale service for long-haul aircraft MC-21. The tender for providing the service has been won by the Aircraft Service Centre of the Technodinamika Holding Company, a part of Rostec.



Under the contract, the centre will manage the repair of air-technical products, supply and replacement of failed equipment as well as provide access for airlines to components required for aircraft operation.



"During the tender for the MC-21 after-sale service, Technodinamika got ahead of a number of participants, including companies from overseas, on the basis of such criteria as price, infractructure, business reputation and experience", commented CEO of Rostec State Corporation, Sergey Chemezov. “We are currently at the final stage of negotiations with our partners on the legal aspects of the deal and will be able to sign a contract in the near future”.



Technodinamika's storage facilities close to the Sheremetyevo airport as well as warehouses in other regions will help to provide continuous maintenance support for aircraft operators giving fast turnaround on all parts supply and servicing requirements. Aircraft operators will also get 24-hour access to the customer service department.



"With regard to the contract sum, we estimate that during the first ten years the total revenue from all the activities agreed under the contract can amount to $ 1 billion", said CEO of the Technodinamika Holding Company, Igor Nasenkov.



Under a composite logistics and maintenance program we are planning to service more than 400 aircraft during the first ten years after putting MC-21 into commercial operation, and the aircraft service centre will carry out maintenance both under warranty and during the post-warranty period.



Technodinamika Holding Company specializes in the development, manufacture and after-sale servicing for systems and equipment for civil and military airplanes and helicopters The holding also produces components and accessories for oil and gas industry, automobile production, transport and energy. A number of enterprises thoughout the country, located in Moscow, Moscow region, Ufa, Samara, Yekaterinburg, Arkhangelsk region and other Russian regions form part of the Company. It is a member of Rostec State Corporation.



