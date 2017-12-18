Increase in Threshold Limit for DPP

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 18, 2017)

The threshold limit for defence offsets was fixed at Rs.300 Crore in 2008. Keeping in view enhancement in cost of procurement on account of offsets in such cases and difficulties faced by smaller OEMs in executing offset obligations, the threshold limit has been enhanced to Rs.2000 Crore in DPP-2016.



No negative impact is envisaged with this change in limit on indigenous enterprises and local manufacture.



The following provisions have been made in the DPP 2016 to promote indigenous enterprises and self-sufficiency with respect to technology and arms production:



--A new category of acquisition has been introduced – Buy Indian (IDDM), to promote indigenous design development and manufacturing. Under this category, indigenously designed equipment with minimum of 40% indigenous content (IC), or equipment with 60% IC will be considered for acquisition. This category will be the most preferred acquisition category and one rank above the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category.



--‘Buy (Indian)’ category of acquisition requires a minimum IC of 40% (as compared to 30% in the previous DPP) and in ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ category, minimum IC of 50% will be required in Make portion of the scheme. Flexibility has been given to AoN according authority to change percentage of IC.



--Definition of Indian Vendor has been incorporated in the DPP.



--Make Procedure has been refined to ensure increased participation of Indian industry.



--List of potential ‘Make’ projects has been identified and a 2-year roll on plan for ‘Make’ cases introduced in the Annual Acquisition Plan (AAP).



--‘Buy & Make’ and ‘Buy and Make (Indian)’ categories also have a Make portion which is a result of technology transfer from either Indian or Foreign vendors which are shared with Defence / Private Production Agencies.



--Investment in ‘kind’ in terms of Transfer of Technology (ToT) to Indian enterprises for the manufacture and / or maintenance of eligible products and provision of eligible services. This could be through joint ventures or through the non-equity route for co-production, co-development and production or licensed production of eligible products and eligible services.



--Provision of equipment and / or ToT to Government institutions and establishments engaged in the manufacture and / or maintenance of eligible products and provision of eligible services, including DRDO.



--In the discharge of offset obligations related to technology acquisition by DRDO, a multiplier up to 3 is permitted.



--Para 47 of Chapter-II of DPP-16 provides for provision of ToT to an Indian Vendor for providing Maintenance Infrastructure in Buy (Global) category cases. The Indian entity could be an Indian vendor or entities like OFB / Army Base Workshops / Naval Aircraft Yards / Base Repair Depots of Air Force.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Shri Derek O’brien in Rajya Sabha today.



(ends)



Transparency and Accountability in Defence Production and Purchase

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 18, 2017)

The Government has released the updated version of Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) in April 2016, to realize the vision of ‘Make in India’ in the Defence sector. The DPP-2016 in its Preamble and Aim, specifically envisages for ‘maintaining highest standards of transparency, probity, public accountability, fair competition and level-playing field’ in capital procurement.



The following provisions have been incorporated in DPP 2016 with regard to transparency and accountability in Defence production purchase:



--Pre Contract Integrity Pact (PCIP) has been made mandatory for all cases above Rs.20 Crore to ensure corruption free procurement process (binding agreement between parties that their officials will not offer or accept bribes).

--Guidelines for Handling of Complaints provide for time bound disposal of complaints and are aligned to CVC / DoP&T guidelines and are also in keeping with Government policy.

--Instructions have been issued for ascertaining vigilance status of L1 vendor before seeking Competent Financial Authority (CFA) approval.

--Guidelines for Penalties in Business Dealings with Entities have been notified.

--Provision made for placement of Technology Perspective and Capability Roadmap (TPCR) of 15 years and Request for Information (RFI) on Ministry of Defence (MoD) / Service Headquarters (SHQ) websites.

--Holding of pre-bid conference with vendors.

--Transparency and fair competition are maintained during objective technical evaluation and trials against laid down parameters.



The ‘Ease of Doing Business’ initiatives will also ensure enhanced transparency, which are as provided below:



--Test facilities with the Government entities have been put on website to make them available to the private sector.

--The process of issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) for exports has been made online.



Several measures have been taken to promote indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment in the country by harnessing the capabilities of the public and private sector. These measures include according preference to procurement from Indian vendors under the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP), liberalization of the licensing regime and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy by raising the cap on FDI in the defence sector, simplification of export procedure, streamlining of defence offset guidelines etc.



Recently, the Government has notified the ‘Strategic Partnership (SP)’ Model which envisages establishment of long-term strategic partnerships with Indian Private entities through a transparent and competitive process, wherein they would tie up with global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to seek technology transfers to set up domestic manufacturing infrastructure and supply chains.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Dr. Vinay P. Sahasrabuddhe in Rajya Sabha today.



-ends-

