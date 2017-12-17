IAI to Provide Engine Maintenance Services for IAE AG V2500 Engines

(Source: Israel Aerospace Industries; issued Dec 17, 2017)

International Aero Engines AG (IAE) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) announced today a 10-year general terms agreement for maintenance of V2500 engines at IAI's BEDEK, Engine Division. The first V2500 turbofan engine which powers the Airbus A320 family has arrived today to IAI.



In a ceremony held today, IAE, which is a consortium of several companies, including Pratt & Whitney, Japanese Aero Engines Corporation, and MTU Aero Engines GmbH, and IAI marked the initiation of the V2500 maintenance agreement which established IAI as a Service Maintenance Center for IAE.



This is another milestone in the long lasting relationship between IAE and IAI that started many years ago.

IAI Bedek provides the added value as a one-stop, full service provider that provides comprehensive maintenance services for aircraft, engines and components under one roof including heavy maintenance, modifications, upgrades and aircraft conversions. The Engines Division, as part of the Bedek Aviation Group, performs the maintenance of a large variety of engines such as the JT9D, CFM56-3/5/7, PW4000 and others.



Jacob Rozmann, VP and General Manager, IAI Engines Division: "The completion of this long-term agreement is a significant milestone for us. It demonstrates our world-class quality, capability and reliability. We look forward to supporting IAE for many years to come. I am delighted to contribute to the efforts to keep the V2500 engines serviceable and in the air in collaboration with IAE. "



Joe Sylvestro, vice president, Aftermarket Operations, Pratt & Whitney, also stated: "We congratulate IAI on achieving this milestone and are pleased to have IAI as another valued participant in our V2500 engine MRO network. We remain committed to delivering world-class aftermarket services to our customers around the world."



-ends-

