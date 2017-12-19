Saab Receives Order from KMW for Mobile Camouflage Systems

(Source: Saab; issued Dec 19, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has received an order from the German company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH (KMW) for deliveries of Mobile Camouflage Systems (MCS). Deliveries will take place during the period 2018-2022.



The Barracuda Mobile Camouflage System (MCS) is a flexible solution providing multispectral protection for vehicles when moving or when in a static position. The MCS ordered by KMW, will equip the German Armed Forces new Leopard 2 A7V, the latest version of the Leopard 2 A7, developed and manufactured by KMW. The camouflage systems ordered by KMW will come in woodland configuration.



“We are fully certified by the customer as a supplier of advanced mobile camouflage solutions, which we are extremely proud of. With this order the customer will equip their tanks with a reliable, multispectral and combat-proven camouflage system. This year we celebrate 60 years of developing static and mobile camouflage systems, and this order is a proof of that experience”, says Görgen Johansson head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.



Barracuda’s advanced camouflage technology products have already been exported to more than 60 countries worldwide. Saab offers a unique package of tailor-made camouflage systems and force protection solutions that decrease the enemy’s ability to detect and engage. These solutions protect personnel, vehicles and base infrastructure against hostile sensors and enemy target acquisition.



The camouflage solutions offer multispectral protection. Everything from ultra-violet, visual, near infrared, short wave infrared to thermal sensors and radar. Built-in thermal radiation protection reduces the operating temperature inside vehicles and increases crew comfort, firing accuracy, and fuel efficiency.





