PLA Applies New Fabricated Fortifications in Frontier Defense

(Source: China Military Online; issued Dec 18, 2017)

BEIJING --- New type of fabricated fortification developed by the Defense Engineering Research Institute under the Academy of Military Science (AMS) of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has been distributed to the frontier defense troops.



According to a report of the PLA Daily newspaper, the new fabricated fortifications can be subdivided into 13 suites in 4 major categories, namely observation and shooting, commanding center, personnel sheltering and equipment sheltering. The new fabricated fortifications are composed of the main framework, reactive projectile-resistance and electromagnetic shielding systems and can be assembled or dismantled with prefabricated parts for multiple times.



Featuring light component, small size, convenient mobile transportation and flexible construction, the new fortifications are suitable for mountainous area with poor traffic condition or area with difficult access to large machineries.



With the new fortifications, the troops can quickly erect occasion-tailored fortifications or build well-designed battlefield engineering support system. For instance, it takes as short as several hours for a platoon to use the new-type fabricated fortifications to build an advance commanding post for a division or brigade, which used to take two days for a company.



Ouyang Kefeng, head of the fabricated fortification developing team, said the new type of fabricated fortification will effectively boost the PLA's engineering support capability in wartime and frontier management and control ability in peacetime.



According to Ouyang Kefeng, various new types of fabricated fortifications are now visible everywhere along the Chinese border lines.



