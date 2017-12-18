BAE Systems Contracts Czech Metal Manufacturer for Swedish Mjölner Programme

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Dec 18, 2017)

BAE Systems has signed a contract with Czech manufacturer Laser Centrum CZ, Ltd. to produce mechanical components for the Swedish Army’s Mjölner mortar system.



The agreement represents BAE Systems’ first agreement with a supplier in the Northern Liberec region of the Czech Republic.



Laser Centrum, a family-run company established in 2006, offers precision metal sheet manufacturing services, including laser cutting, metal bending, and welding. The contract will support work for the Mjölner system, which is being integrated on the Swedish Army’s fleet of CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs).



This arrangement adds to the number of industrial cooperation relationships BAE Systems has established in the Czech Republic as it looks to support the Czech government’s effort to replace the Army’s legacy fleet of BMP II IFVs. BAE Systems is offering the CV90, an adaptable, combat-proven vehicle in service with numerous countries, including several who are members of NATO.



“We are pleased to extend our industry network further into the north of the Czech Republic, while helping to support the regional economy and workforce through a high profile defence programme,” said Peter Nygren, vice president of business development at BAE Systems’ Hägglunds business. “This latest contract will also open the door for Laser Centrum to compete for production work in the defence sector, which only serves to strengthen the Czech Republic’s defence industry base over the long term.”



The contract with Laser Centrum is the second made in 2017 with a Czech company for participation in the Swedish Mjölner system programme. In May, Czech manufacturer Ray Service was selected to develop and produce cabling assemblies for 40 mortar systems. Additionally, Slovak defence company Konstrukta-Defence, a.s was chosen to produce 84 120-millimeter barrels in September as part of a multimillion Euro contract for the mortar systems.



-ends-

