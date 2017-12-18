Bomber Armament Tester Selected for U.S. Air Force Bombers

(Source: BAE Systems; issued Dec 18, 2017)

Our Bomber Armament Tester will signal operational readiness for the U.S. Air Force’s bomber fleet’s weapon systems



The U.S. Air Force has selected BAE Systems to design, develop, manufacture, and sustain the Bomber Armament Tester (BAT) system for the Air Force bomber fleet. The BAT system will test the operational readiness of the bomb ejector racks, rotary launchers, and pylon assemblies on board B-1B, B-2A, and B-52H aircraft under a contract worth more than $64 million.



"The BAT system provides critical verification that the aircraft’s weapon systems are operating as specified,” said Kevin Malone, vice president of Analytics Systems at BAE Systems. “Our team, which includes Marvin Test Solutions and the Air Force Air Logistics Complexes, has extensive experience developing flight line qualified armament testers and test program sets.”



This contract provides for engineering and manufacturing development of 90 BAT systems, which will be delivered in three increments over the next nine years. Work on the program will be performed primarily at BAE Systems’ facilities in San Diego, California, and Fort Worth, Texas.



BAE Systems has designed and manufactured comprehensive test solutions for both military and commercial applications for more than 40 years. The company provides stores system testers for more than 3,000 F-16 aircraft flying today. Fielded in 23 countries, BAE Systems testers provide organizational, intermediate, and depot-level support for displays; flight and fire controls; radars; communications; and electronic warfare, stores management, pre-launch, and diagnostic systems.



