GKN Aerospace Signs Support Contract for South African Gripen RM12 Engine

(Source: GKN Aerospace; issued Dec 18, 2017)

GKN Aerospace has signed a three-year contract extension worth over USD 8 M (Initial order value ZAR 89M), covering the technical product support, maintenance and parts supply for the Gripen RM12 Engines of the South African Air Force. The contract covers the period November 2017 to October 2020. The agreement was signed with the Armaments Corporation of South Africa (ARMSCOR) and will be expanded to the customers requirements during the contract period.



GKN has been supporting the South African Gripen RM 12 engines since 2008 when the first Gripen went into service. Technical product support, maintenance, and parts supply take place in both Sweden and South Africa. GKN is committed to provide safe and affordable operation of the RM12 engines with high availability and is also the type certificate holder of the engine.



GKN Aerospace’s Trollhättan site, in Sweden, has been a supplier of fighter engines since 1930. Together with FMV (Swedish Material Agency) and the Swedish Air Force, GKN has developed unique engine support capabilities for single engine aircraft like the Gripen Fighter.



Hans Krokstrand, Director Commercial Military at Aerospace Engine Systems commented “GKN Aerospace is proud to further expand our relationship with the South African Air Force with this contract extension. Our unique and efficient engine maintenance capabilities have supported the Air Force operations effectively since 2008. We thank ARMSCOR for the confidence and we look forward to continue to work together”.



