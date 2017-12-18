Contract Signing Ceremony Another Milestone for MRTT Fleet

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Dec 18, 2017)

A signing ceremony for a contract award related to the Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport Fleet (MMF) Programme was held on 17 December, in Rehovot, Israel.



The US$ multi-million supplemental agreement to the contract was awarded to Elbit Systems to supply Directed Infrared Countermeasures self-protection systems to the Airbus A330 MMF fleet. The contract will be performed over a four-year period.



NSPA’s General Manager Mr. Peter Dohmen participated in the signing ceremony and the NSPA delegation included Mr. Andreas Zuschke, Principal Project Officer (MMF) from NSPA’s Aviation Support Programme and Mr. Adrian Kenn, NSPA’s Senior Procurement Officer. From Elbit Systems, Mr. Elad Aharonson, General Manager Elbit Systems – ISTAR Division, participated in the signing ceremony and the delegation included Mr. Sasson Meshar, VP Airborne Optronic & Laser Systems, Mr. Arnon Bram, Senior Director Head of DIRCM Systems Business Unit and Mr. Ziv Ashkenazi, Senior Director Head of Regional Marketing – ISTAR.



Colonel Jan der Kinderen represented the MMF Nations as Chairman of the MMF Steering Group.



-ends-

