Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 18, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Orlando, Florida, has been awarded a $961,160,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursable contract for sustainment, modernization and development.



Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida; Ocala, Florida; and Warner Robins, Georgia, with an expected completion date of Dec. 17, 2022. This contract was a sole-source acquisition.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8540-18-D-0001).





Although no further information is provided, the contract number suggests this contract relates to the company’s Sniper AT, LANTIRN and IRST pods—Ed.)



-ends-

