HMS Queen Elizabeth: Leak Found On New Aircraft Carrier (excerot)

(Source: BBC News; posted Dec 19, 2017)

The UK's new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is leaking because of a faulty seal.The Royal Navy's future flagship, which was commissioned by the Queen earlier this month in Portsmouth, has a problem with one of its propeller shafts.The fault on the £3.1bn carrier was first identified during sea trials.A Royal Navy spokesman said the ship is scheduled for repair and the fault does not prevent it from sailing again early in the new year.According to the Sun newspaper, HMS Queen Elizabeth has been taking on up to 200 litres of sea water every hour because of the fault.BBC defence correspondent Jonathan Beale said the problem was "highly embarrassing" for the Royal Navy and was just one of a number of snags still to be rectified.A Royal Navy spokesman said: "An issue with a shaft seal has been identified during HMS Queen Elizabeth's sea trials; this is scheduled for repair while she is alongside at Portsmouth."It does not prevent her from sailing again and her sea trials programme will not be affected." (end of excerpt)-ends-