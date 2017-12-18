Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 18, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, has been awarded an $110,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Gray Wolf science and technology demonstration effort.



The contract provides for the design, development, manufacture, and testing of prototype-affordable cruise missiles to advance networked collaborative operations technologies for defeat of enemy integrated air defense systems.



Work will be performed in Dallas, Texas, with an expected completion date of Dec. 17, 2022. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $2,814,490 are being obligated at the time of award.



This contract was a competitive acquisition, and seven offers were received.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8651-18-D-0002).





(Gray Wolf is a subsonic, low-cost cruise missile intended to help defeat integrated air defense systems by launching swarm attacks--Ed.)



