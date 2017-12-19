Japan to Spend $2 Billion On Land-Based Aegis Missile Defense System (excerpt)

(Source: Japan Today; posted Dec 19, 2017)

TOKYO --- Japan formally decided on Tuesday it would expand its ballistic missile defense system with U.S.-made ground-based Aegis radar stations and interceptors in response to a growing threat from North Korean rockets.A proposal to build two Aegis Ashore batteries was approved by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet.The sites without the missiles will likely cost at least $2 billion and are not likely to be operational until 2023 at the earliest, sources familiar with the plan told Reuters earlier."North Korea's nuclear missile development poses a new level of threat to Japan and as we have done in the past we will ensure that we are able to defend ourselves with a drastic improvement in ballistic missile defense," Japanese Minister of Defense Itsunori Onodera told reporters after the cabinet meeting.The decision to acquire the ground version of the Aegis missile-defense system, which is already deployed on Japanese warships, was widely expected. (end of excerpt-ends-