OCCAR Signs SLA with NSPA for Lithuanian BOXER

(Source: NATO Support and Procurement Agency; issued Dec 18, 2017)

A Service Level Agreement related to the 'Provision of Ammunition and Missiles' between NSPA and OCCAR-EA, on behalf of the Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania, was signed in a ceremony at NSPA in Luxemburg on Monday 18 December 2017.



This major agreement, signed by the General Manager of NSPA, Mr. Peter Dohmen and the OCCAR-EA Director Mr. Arturo Alfonso Meiriño, covers the supply of ammunition and missiles for the Lithuanian BOXER known in Lithuania as the IFV VILKAS project. The delivery will be carried out in several batches between September 2018 and June 2021.



"NSPA is already working with several NATO nations to meet their BOXER system requirements. This SLA is a natural extension of that support to offer OCCAR-EA the opportunity to deliver these kinds of services on behalf of NSPA." Said Mr. Dohmen.



The Boxer is an 8-wheeled multirole armoured fighting vehicle designed to support a variety of missions and operations.



-ends-

