Spacecom's Orbital Assets are Attractive to Potential Buyers

(Source: Forecast International; issued Dec 19, 2017)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Spacecom has suffered from a series of recent setbacks. The company lost contact with Amos-5 in November 2015, and permanently wrote off the satellite a month later. More importantly, Spacecom lost Amos-6 on the launch pad when Falcon 9 exploded during pre-flight check in September 2016.



Amos-6 was important to the future of Spacecom. Its high-throughput satellite (HTS) payload was leased to a joint venture between Facebook and Eutelsat to provide broadband internet to Africa, and would have been a significant source of revenue for Spacecom.



Furthermore, Spacecom, long up for sale, had finally found a buyer in Beijing Xinwei Technology Group. However, the sale was dependent on the successful deployment of Amos-6. With Amos-6 lost, the deal fell through and Spacecom owner Eurocom is now seeking a new buyer.



Despite these difficulties, Forecast International expects there to be a future for Spacecom in some form. The company has the rights to valuable orbital slots over the Middle East and Africa. The satellite operator has also made strides in replacing lost capacity. A contract signed with AsiaSat in December 2016 will replace Amos-2 as that satellite approaches the end of its lifespan. S



Spacecom signed another contract later that month with Boeing for Amos-17 to replace Amos-5. Spacecom also plans to purchase a new satellite, designed Amos-8, in the near future to replace provide a long-term replacement for Amos-2.



While Spacecom is unlikely to remain an independent company, its orbital assets, priced correctly, will be attractive to potential buyers. Any buyer will continue to invest in new satellites to continue services from those orbital locations. With operations expected to continue, the company will need to replace satellites already in orbit, which will drive deliveries over the forecast period.



-ends-

