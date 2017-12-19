HMS Ocean Arrives Home for the Final Time... a Day Early

(Source: British Forces News; issued Dec 19, 2017)

Bad weather has put a dampener on the homecoming of HMS Ocean as she arrived home a day earlier than expected.



The Royal Navy Fleet Flagship returned to her base-port of Devonport in Plymouth at about 6.30pm from her deployment, instead of Wednesday afternoon.



Thick fog is to blame for early arrival, which meant thousands of families and friends weren't able to witness the scheduled grand return.



HMS Ocean will leave service next year after an illustrious career, her most recent deployment being in the Mediterranean.



While out in the Med, the amphibious warfare commando helicopter carrier headed up a NATO Maritime Group charged with protecting vital international shipping routes.



In September the ship was re-tasked and diverted from her NATO duties to undertake vital humanitarian aid to British Overseas Territories hit by Hurricane Irma.



Once completed she resumed her role as the NATO Group flagship and took part in multi-national exercises.



On board during her deployment were Royal Marines from Taunton-based 40 Commando, helicopters from 820, 845 and 847 Royal Naval Air Squadron based in Culdrose and Yeovilton and RAF Chinook helicopters.



The crew will depart on Christmas leave after leaving the ship.



HMS Ocean will go back to sea in British waters before she is decommissioned around March next year.



