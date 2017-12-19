BAE Systems Launches Supply Chain Assurance to Tackle Insider Threat Vulnerability

A new cloud-based service to help companies of all sizes manage their supply chain cyber risk.



The Cyber Defence Monitor research by BAE Systems revealed that around one third of C-level executives fear that a vulnerability within their supply chain network will be responsible for a successful cyber attack on their organisation. To combat this threat, BAE Systems has launched a new cloud-based service to help companies of all sizes manage their supply chain cyber risk.



Modern supply chains allow companies to collaborate to deliver products and services at a greater speed and lower cost. To do this, organisations often integrate data and systems with suppliers. But if those suppliers are breached, attackers can use that integration to more easily gain access to connected organisations.



Supply Chain Assurance from BAE Systems tackles the security risk of integrated supply chains without creating labour intensive supplier management problems. Businesses using Supply Chain Assurance will have better visibility of supply chains and the confidence to continue operating securely.



BAE Systems Supply Chain Assurance offers:



--Managed Assessments: End-to-end security assessments take the hard work out of assuring your supply chain partners.

--Compliance with confidence: The results are clear; total visibility of your supplier chain and the confidence to continue your business securely.

--Risk Led Approach: Improve the governance of the supply chain, identify risks systematically and build a risk-led assurance framework.

--Scale and Expertise: Establish a global supply chain assurance capability that meets business needs.

--Efficiency through Automation: Invest in optimising process with a breadth of capability, delivering an automated process with real time results.



Robin Oldham, Head of Cyber Security Consulting Practice at BAE Systems commented:

“Suppliers are vital to the success of every business. They increasingly have privileged access into their customers’ systems and this makes them natural targets for attackers looking for an easy way in to steal business secrets and customer data. This is especially true where smaller suppliers can’t match the resources and skills of their customers when it comes to cyber defence.”



“We have seen first-hand evidence of this in the recent case of Operation Cloud Hopper, where well-resourced attackers had targeted and infiltrated business process and IT outsourcers, to gain access to access their customers’ networks.”



“Our new Supply Chain Assurance service gives organisations the tools to quantify and understand the risk they are exposed to through their supply chain - one of the most vulnerable and underestimated network entry points.”



Supply Chain Assurance was tested and readied for commercial use by applying it to BAE Systems Applied Intelligence’s own supply chain.



Strategic insight analysts Opinium polled 221 C-suite at Fortune 500 companies and 984 IT Decision Makers, in eight countries comprising: UK, Germany, USA, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and UAE.



Of 141 C-level executives who answered the question ‘which of the following do you think might be reasons for an attack on your organisation succeeding?‘, 44 respondents (31%) selected ‘The vulnerability of our supply chain network’.





