Facts and Figures on China's Military Reform

(Source: Xinhuanet; issued Dec 19, 2017)

BEIJING --- This winter marks the second anniversary of the launch of China's reform of its armed forces.



Here's a list of facts and figures on the historic breakthroughs.



-- Four general departments at military headquarters were reorganized into 15 agencies within the Central Military Commission (CMC). One-third of the personnel were cut.



-- Five theater commands were established to replace the previous seven military area commands.



-- A new military structure has been established with the CMC exercising overall leadership, while the theater commands are responsible for military operations and the services focus on developing capabilities.



-- After remarkable downsizing of the ground forces, the army now accounts for less than 50 percent of the armed forces.



-- Over 1,000 units at the regiment level or above and 30 percent of commissioned officers were cut during the reform.



-- Seventy-seven military education institutions were regrouped to 43, including a strengthened National University of Defense Technology.



-- New laws and regulations on military issues have been introduced or amended, including a revised regulation on civilian personnel in the military released on Nov. 10, 2017.



