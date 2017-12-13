Defence Forces to Take Up Options Set Out in Defence Forces’ Research Program 2017

(Source: Finnish Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 19, 2017)

The Finnish Defence Forces' Logistics Command to take up options from the Defence Forces’ Research Program 2017 (PVTO 2017)



The defence administration’s commercial steering group made the decision on the options on 13.12.2017.



The options are further research topics based on suitability studies carried out in 2017. The entire package contains three “umbrella projects” which are further divided into research projects. Considered by the Defence Forces as the most feasible ones, the further research topics will be carried out in 2018. The overall value of the options to be taken up, without value added tax, is EUR 6 million in 2018.



The Defence Forces’ Research Program 2017 (PVTO 2017) is used to develop common understanding, competence and readiness among the Defence Forces, Finland’s scientific community and industry. The aim is to create new concepts and prove that they are well-functioning. The PVTO 2017 is comprehensive; while it takes into account the general guidelines, technology and the human being it supports the implementation of the Defence Forces? research agenda.



The effect of the options set out in the research programme on employment is estimated at 24 man-years in 2018. The businesses and scientific communities that carried out the feasibility studies will continue to implement the projects.



