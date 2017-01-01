Coalition Removes ISIS Leaders from Battlefield

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 19, 2017)

SOUTHWEST ASIA --- In Iraq and Syria, coalition airstrikes killed three senior Islamic State of Iraq and Syria leaders in the past three weeks, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve officials announced today.



The removal of these key terrorists disrupts ISIS' leadership and information dissemination activities, reducing the terrorist group's ability to plan and conduct terrorist attacks both within Syria and Iraq, and abroad, officials said.



Abu Faysal, a senior ISIS leader, and his deputy, Abu Qudamah al-Iraqi, were killed in a coalition strike Dec. 1 in the middle Euphrates River valley region of Syria.



Mustafa Kamal Jasim Muhammad al-Zawi, an ISIS senior leader courier, was killed Nov. 28 near Sharqat, Iraq.



"The coalition will continue to exert pressure on ISIS senior leaders and associates across multiple networks in order to degrade, disrupt, and dismantle ISIS structures and remove the extremist terrorists throughout Iraq and Syria," task force officials said in a statement announcing the ISIS leaders' deaths.



-ends-

