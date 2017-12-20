Elbit Systems U.S. Subsidiary to Provide DynCorp International with LCCS for the U.S. Army’s C-26 and UC-35 Aircraft Fleet

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that its subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America LLC (ESA), through its wholly-owned subsidiary M7 Aerospace LP, was awarded a contract from DynCorp International Inc. to provide Life Cycle Contractor Support (LCCS) for the U.S. Army’s C-26 and UC-35 aircraft fleet.



The award is for a one-year base period of up to $25 million and additional five single year option periods. If all options are exercised, the total contract value will be up to $176 million. Services will be managed in San Antonio, Texas.



This contract reinforces ESA’s U.S. market position as a leading provider of life-cycle support for aircraft and ground platforms. ESA offers a full range of reliable sustainment and support solutions. These include contractor logistics support (CLS) and engineering, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services. ESA has a 25-year history of providing support to U.S. military customers while M7 Aerospace consistently earns exceptionally high mission capable ratings on its CLS programs.



“ESA is a trusted, proven supplier of sustainment and support solutions for many U.S aircraft and land vehicles,” said Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America. “We bring a commitment to listen and work closely with our customers and then deliver exceptional turn-key logistics solutions to support their missions."





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems.



