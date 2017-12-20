Swedish Defence Commission Presents Report on Total Defence Concept and Civil Defence

(Source: Swedish Defence Commission; issued Dec 20, 2017)

On 20 December the Swedish Defence Commission presented the report Resilience - the total defence concept and the development of civil defence 2021-2025.In the report, the Defence Commission presents a number of proposals regarding the Swedish total defence concept and the future development of Sweden's civil defence for the next defence bill period 2021-2025.In a future report to be presented no later than May 14, 2019, the commission will provide a comprehensive assessment of the security situation and its consequences for Swedish defence and security policy.That report will include suggestions concerning Swedish security policy and the consequences and ambitions regarding military capability in the period 2021-2025.-ends-