The thirteenth A400M Atlas military transport aircraft for the Air Force was delivered on Tuesday 19 December 2017 to the Air Force. It bears the serial number MSN65. The Directorate General of Armament (DGA) had previously received it on November 30, 2017. Like its predecessor, this aircraft is equipped with 2 pods to refuel in flight fighter planes.



A tactical military transport aircraft with a strategic reach, the A400M, produced by Airbus Defense and Space, is unmatched on the global market. Equipped with four turboprops, it is designed to carry up to 37 tons of equipment and carry out all the missions related to transportation, including inter and intra-theater links, storm assault on rough terrain, air-dropping of personnel and equipment including at very high altitude, in-flight refueling and medical evacuations.



The Ministry of the Armed Forces will have 15 A400Ms by 2019, in accordance with the 2014-2019 Military Program Law 2014-2019.



