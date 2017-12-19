Modernization of ORLIK aircraft

(Source: Polish Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 19, 2017)

(Issued in Polish only; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The upgrade of the Polish air force’s Orlik turboprop training aircraft is, in fact, a major rebuild, adding new wings and tail surfaces, new engine, new cockpit and new wiring. The modified aircraft will have a service life of over 30 years. (Wikimedia photo)

In the presence of the Undersecretary of Defense Bartosz Kownacki, on 19 December 2017 the contract for the modernization of 12 PZL-130 TC-I ORLIK aircraft to the improved TC-II version was signed by the head of the Armament Inspectorate, Colonel Dariusz Pluta, and the contractor, PZL Warsaw-Okęcie SA’s President of the Management Board Manuel Eduardo Heredia Ortiz and Vice-President of the Management Board Władysław Skorski.



The contract will be completed by 30 October 2020 and its value is PLN 186 million (44.3 million euros--Ed).



PZL-130 ORLIK aircraft are operated from 42nd Air Force Base in Radom.



The modernized PZL-130 TC-II ORLIK aircraft will be designed for basic and advanced training of military pilots in various weather conditions. They will have specialized equipment typical of military aircraft.



The contract was signed at the headquarters of PZL "Warszawa-Okęcie" SA in Warsaw.



PZL Warszawa-Okęcie to Modernise Polish Air Force Orlik TC-I Training Aircraft

(Source: Airbus Defence; issued Dec 19, 2017)

WARSAW --- The Polish Air Force’s fleet of earlier generation PZL 130 Orlik TC-I trainer aircraft are to undergo a radical modernisation that will bring them up to the latest global aviation standards and allow them to operate for decades to come.



Under the terms of a contract awarded by the Polish Defense Ministry, PZL Warszawa-Okęcie will perform extensive structural and avionics upgrades on the 12 aircraft before returning them for service as effectively new machines.



Designated Orlik TC II Advanced, the modernised aircraft will join 16 similar aircraft currently being updated from the more recent Orlik TC II standard in a uniform fleet.



Work begins immediately and will see the aircraft re-enter service at 42 Air Training Base, Radom between mid-2019 and October 2020 with lives of 12,000 flight hours ahead of them.



The two-part work package includes first the provision of new wings, tails, engines and propellers, and then the complete replacement of the cockpit instrumentation and avionics with modern systems.



The modernisation permits the introduction of “on-condition” instead of calendar-based maintenance, and half as frequent checks, resulting in major operating cost savings.



Manuel Heredia, President and CEO of PZL said: “This programme will provide a cost-effective route for Poland to train its future military pilots in an advanced aircraft that meets all equipment requirements to fly in today’s regulated and controlled airspace while remaining a fully aerobatic trainer permitting the latest instructional techniques.



“Furthermore, the production capabilities that we gain during this work will lay the ground for the resumption of series production of the Orlik for export customers for which we see excellent possibilities.”



Earlier this year an additional contract was signed to develop for the Polish Air Force an Orlik full flight simulator which will complete the suite of required instructional aids.



The full work package consists of the following:



-- Structure: New wing and tail assembly; modified fuselage, engine bed and fairing



-- Powerplant: Upgrade to 559kW Pratt & Whitney Canada PTA6-25C engine and four-blade Hartzell propeller.



-- Cockpit and Systems: Total replacement of existing instrumentation with fully digital “glass” cockpit for student and instructor. Includes flight, engine, navigation, and warning displays; new communication and navigation radios and systems; installation of Terrain Alert & Warning System (TAWS) and Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS)



-- Total replacement of the air conditioning system, electrical systems and all wiring.





PZL Warszawa-Okęcie has been a pioneer of the Polish aerospace industry since it was founded in 1928 by premier and Minister of War Józef Piłsudskito. Today PZL Warszawa-Okęcie is a subsidiary of Airbus that designs, builds, services and operates aircraft with excellence and passion. In addition to the Orlik, PZL specializes as an end-to-end supplier of harnesses and equipped structures for aircraft and satellites.



