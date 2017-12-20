BERN --- At its meeting on 8 December 2017, the Federal Council approved, in response to a query from the Council of States, a report studying the possibility of acquiring heavy lift helicopters. Various options are presented in this report, which recommends keeping the current fleet despite employment restrictions affecting Swiss military helicopters.
Submitted by State Councilor Hans Hess, Question 15.3918 asked the Federal Council to study the possibility of acquiring heavy lift helicopters that could be employed in all weather conditions instead of transport aircraft. Unlike the latter, heavy-lift helicopters would not be confined to deployments abroad, and could render valuable services in Switzerland as well.
The Federal Council's report reviews the differences between helicopters currently in service in the military and heavy lift helicopters, particularly in terms of technical characteristics and employment opportunities. The requirements implied by Switzerland’s commitments abroad, in the framework of the promotion of peace and humanitarian aid in case of natural disasters, are also analyzed. Finally, various possibilities for developing the military helicopter fleet, taking into account the budgetary situation, are detailed.
No acquisition before the end of the life of the current fleet
The acquisition of heavy lift helicopters could expand the range of services in the field of air transport in Switzerland and abroad, but aircraft of this size have financial and operational disadvantages.
The acquisition of a new fleet of a size similar to the current one is not affordable in the immediate future because of the planned renewal of military equipment, nor even during the 2020s.
A smaller fleet would weigh on the operational flexibility of the helicopters.
The report concludes that the current fleet must be maintained until the end of its service life in the 2030s, despite the restrictions that accompany it, and rejects the idea of acquiring heavy lift helicopters before this deadline.
In return, the Cougar helicopters of the Swiss Armed Forces will benefit from a program of maintenance of value, which the Federal Council intends to submit to Parliament in February 2018 as part of the next armament program.
Further information
-- Report of the Federal Council in response to postulate 15.3918 filed by Hans Hess on 23 September 2015: acquisition of large helicopters instead of transport aircraft (15 PDF pages, in French)
-ends-