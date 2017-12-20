Three New Voronezh Radars Take Up Combat Alert in Russian Armed Forces

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 20, 2017)

Three Voronezh radar station (Missile Launch Detector) have taken up combat alert in Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk and Altay krais.



As the Voronezh radars have entered service, seven new-generation radars make up a system to provide unlimited radar control over missile-threat directions in Russia. The radar stations will take up combat alert in Leningrad, Kaliningrad, Irkutsk, and Orenburg region as well as in Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk and Altay krais.



The system of new radars has been formed since 2005. The first Voronezh radar has entered the service in the settlement of Lehtusi, Leningrad region.



Moreover, the Daryal, Dnepr, Volga radar stations ensure radar control in Pechora, Murmansk and Kazakhstan, and Belarus respectively. In the near the future these radar stations will be replaced by the Voronezh stations.



(ends)



Three Advanced Early Warning Radars Enter Service in Russia

(Source: TASS; published Dec 20, 2017)

MOSCOW --- Three Voronezh-type early warning radars entered combat duty in Russia, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Defense Forces, Col. Gen. Alexander Golovko, said in an interview published on Wednesday.



"For the first time in history of the Russian Federation’s armed forces, three advanced Voronezh-type radars of the early warning system <…> entered combat duty simultaneously, in respective areas," he said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.



The new radars were deployed in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk and Altai regions and the Orenburg Region in southern Urals.



This brings the overall number of Voronezh radars on duty to seven. Until recently, four new Voronezh radars were in operation: near Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, in the Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, East Siberia’s Irkutsk region and South Russia’s Krasnodar region.



The missile early warning system is designed to get and provide data on missile launches and missile trajectories to state and military governance posts to warn about a missile attack. The system also provides data on space objects for outer space control. Russia’s new-generation Voronezh radars make the basis of the country’s ground-based missile early warning system.



-ends-

