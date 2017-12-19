Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Houthi Ballistic Missile

(Source: Forecast International; issued Dec 19, 2017)

RIYADH --- Saudi air defenses have downed a ballistic missile fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The missile targeted Riyadh, the Saudi capital. Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition fighting the Shiite rebels in Yemen.



The Houthi rebels fired the missile on December 19, the second time a Houthi missile has targeted Riyadh. Iran is accused of supplying these missiles to the Houthi rebels.



Saudi Arabia operates the U.S.-made Patriot surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems. Saudi Arabia and its allies entered the Yemeni civil war in March 2015.



-ends-

