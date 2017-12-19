Poland – F-16 Follow-on Support

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Dec 19, 2017)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Poland for follow-on support and sustainment services for its F-16 fleet for an estimated cost of $200 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Poland has requested to purchase follow-on support and sustainment services for its F-16 fleet to include aircraft maintenance; system and overhauls and upgrades; engine support; spare and repair parts; support and test equipment; publications and technical documentation; U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistical support; and other related elements of program support.



The estimated cost is $200 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally. Poland continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in Central Europe.



This potential sale will continue the sustainment of Poland’s F-16 capability. Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



Contracts will be awarded when necessary to provide the defense articles ordered if items ordered are not available from U.S. stock or are to be purchased further in the future.



The potential prime contractors will be Harris Corporation of Melbourne, Florida; Boeing of Arlington, Virginia; UTC Aerospace Systems, ISR Systems of Charlotte, North Carolina; Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control of Orlando, Florida; Cubic Defense Applications of San Diego, California; L-3 Communications of New York, New York; Lockheed Martin Aero of Fort Worth, Texas; Exelis Electronic of Clifton, New Jersey; Northrop Grumman Corporation of Falls Church, Virginia; Raytheon of Waltham, Massachusetts; Honeywell of Morris Plains, New Jersey; Booz Allen Hamilton of McLean, Virginia; and BAE Systems of Arlington, Virginia.



There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Poland.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

