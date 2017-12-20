Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 20, 2017)

Nordam Group Inc., Tulsa, Oklahoma (N00383-18-D-A601); and the Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri (N00383-18-D-A701), are each being awarded a five-year, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, firm-fixed-price long-term contract for the repair of F/A-18 A-D series aircraft outer wing panels (left-hand and right-hand).



Nordam Group Inc. will receive a potential $52,391,189 with work performed in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and the Boeing Co. will receive a potential $49,112,000 with work performed in Jacksonville, Florida.



The ordering period is expected to be completed by December 2022.



Fiscal 2018 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,838,268 will be obligated ($13,142,268 to Nordam Group Inc.; and $12,696,000 to the Boeing Co., subject to the availability of funds, to fund the contracts' minimum amounts) and funds will not expire at the end of fiscal year.



Two firms were solicited for this source requirement and two offers were received under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1).



Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

