Deployment of Tejas

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Dec 20, 2017)

There has been a delay in the production and deployment of aircraft Tejas. Two contracts were signed between Indian Air Force (IAF) & Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for procurement of (i) 20 Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) standard aircraft on 31st March 2006 to be completed by December 2011 and (ii) 20 Final Operational Clearance (FOC) standard aircraft on 23rd December 2010 to be completed by December 2016.



Out of total 20 IOC aircraft (16 fighters and 4 trainers), 5 fighters have been delivered by HAL to IAF till date. The production of remaining 15 IOC aircraft (11 fighter + 4 trainer) are taken up at HAL.



Production for 20 FOC aircraft, will be taken up after FOC clearance by Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA).



In order to fast track the production of LCA Tejas, the following initiatives have been taken:



-- For ramping up production capacity from existing 8 aircraft to 16 aircraft per annum, Government of India (GoI) has sanctioned Rs.1381.04 Crore in March, 2017.



-- Establishment of second line for structural and equipping activities at Aircraft Division, HAL.



-- Reduction in manufacturing cycle time through improved supply chain management, learning and augmentation of manpower.



-- Established contracts for outsourcing of major modules namely Front fuselage, Centre fuselage, Rear fuselage, Wing and various sub-assemblies to private partners.



Besides, 40 aircraft (20 IOC & 20 FOC), Defence Acquisitions Council (DAC) has cleared acquisition of 83 LCA MK 1A for IAF production of which is planned from 2019-20 after completion of FOC contract.



Further, in order to bolster the fighter squadron strength, Government of India has also planned to manufacture fighter aircraft through Strategic Partnership model.



This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Shri Ninong Ering in Lok Sabha today.



