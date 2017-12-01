Agreement on Missile Cooperation

(Source: Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency; issued Dec 1, 2017)

(Issued in Norwegian only; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Norway and Germany have agreed to further develop a common missile based on the Norwegian Maritime Missile (NSM), which will eventually provide identical missiles in both countries' navies.



“This will be a solid starting point for comprehensive collaborative work and lifetime support for the equipment. This cooperation will help secure Norwegian and German high-tech jobs for a long time, "said Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen.



Cooperation with Germany will further strengthen the position that the Norwegian defense industry has gained through many decades of high technology development. The value of future sales of NSM will be significant and the agreement ensures a technology launch that provides great opportunities for Norwegian industry. This cooperation can lead to increased export potential.



Norway and Germany will now start a risk-reducing phase that provides the basis for a development phase for the future missile.



"Norway has chosen a good partner for the future. Germany is an important ally and one of our largest trading partners. Now, we have a closer cooperation on the defense side through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will be of major importance to the Armed Forces and to Norwegian industry," says Mette Sørfonden, Director of Defense Materials.



