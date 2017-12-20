Lockheed Martin Receives U.S. Air Force Contract with $961 Million Ceiling to Sustain, Upgrade Sniper Pods

ORLANDO, Fla. --- The U.S. Air Force awarded Lockheed Martin a contract to provide sustainment and upgrades for its fleet of 683 Sniper Advanced Targeting Pods (ATP).



Valued at up to $961 million, the five-year, Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) contract allows the Air Force to place orders for logistics, spares, software and sensor enhancements, among other activities.



"This contract enables us to respond promptly to the needs of our warfighters, including maintaining Sniper's availability and reliability rates while advancing capabilities through pod upgrades," said Nicole Visosky, U.S. Air Force program manager. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Lockheed Martin."



"Sniper's availability, reliability and performance are critical to the U.S. Air Force and warfighters worldwide," said Paul Lemmo, vice president of Fire Control/Special Operations Forces Contractor Logistics Support Services at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "We are proud to continue partnering with the U.S. Air Force to deliver our most advanced targeting technology and support ongoing operations."



Sniper ATP detects, identifies, automatically tracks and laser-designates small tactical targets at long ranges. It also supports employment of all laser- and GPS-guided weapons against multiple fixed and moving targets.



Sniper ATP has been chosen by the U.S. Air Force and 25 international customers. It is interoperable across multiple platforms, including multinational F-2, F-15, F-16, F-18, A-10, B-1, B-52 and Typhoon aircraft.





