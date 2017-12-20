Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 20, 2017)

Northrop Grumman Space & Mission Systems Corp., Redondo Beach, California, has been awarded an $110,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Gray Wolf science and technology demonstration effort.



The contract provides for the design, development, manufacture, and testing of prototype affordable cruise missiles to advance networked collaborative operations technologies for defeat of enemy integrated air defense systems.



Work will be performed in Redondo Beach, California, with an expected completion date of Dec. 17, 2024. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $3,014,590 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and seven offers received.



Air Force Research Laboratory, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8651-18-D-0001). (Awarded Dec. 18, 2017)





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Lockheed was awarded a similar contract on Dec. 18. Gray Wolf is an affordable cruise missile intended to be launched by attacking aircraft to swamp enemy air defenses.)



