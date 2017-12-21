Norway Procures New Artillery System from Hanwha Land Systems

(Source: Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency; issued Dec 20, 2017)

After Turkey and Finland, Norway is the third European country to select South Korea’s K9 Thunder 155mm self-propelled guns to re-equip its artillery. It has ordered 24 vehicles for $226 million, with an option on 24 more. (Norway MoD photo)

OSLO --- Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency and Hanwha Land Systems signed a contract for the procurement of Artillery System 155 mm on Wednesday.



The Hanwha Land Systems K9 Thunder, is an off-the-shelf self-propelled gun system that satisfies the specific requirements and needs of the Norwegian Army. In addition, Hanwha Land Systems has demonstrated the ability to deliver in compliance with stated time and cost requirements.



“It has been essential for us to find the right artillery system with the highest degree of performance capabilities consistent with minimizing the lowest possible risk. Hanwha Land Systems was the Competitor with the greatest degree of compliance with the Norwegian Army’s requirements. The artillery system will become an important contribution to the Armed Forces’ operational ability”, states the Head of Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency’s Land Systems Division, Brigadier General Morten Eggen.



The contract comprises 24 self-propelled guns combined with designated ammunition resupply vehicles, with the option for another 24 self-propelled guns. The K9 Thunder 155mm L/52 self-propelled gun is one of the world’s most utilised L/52 self-propelled guns, and exists in large numbers within the Republic of Korea and Turkey. Finland recently acquired the same system from the Republic of Korea Government.



A contract for logistic support, during the useful life of the materiel, together with a contract for the establishment of a Center of Excellence at Bjerkvik Technical Workshop were signed at the same time.



The Center of Excellence contract involves that Hanwha Land Systems provides test equipment, training material in addition to the sharing of technical knowledge to Bjerkvik Technical Workshop in order to provide available systems and technical training throughout its useful life.



The Centre of Excellence will become central to the management of competence and operative availability, and will be able to offer services to partnering nations with a similar system.



A pre-series of the artillery system will be delivered for initial trials in 2019. The main delivery will be during 2020, with artillery battalion combat ready on the new system in 2021.



The total value for this acquisition is approximately 1.8 Billion NOK.



(ends)



Hanwha Signs $226m Artillery Supply Contract with Norway

(Source: The Korea Herald; issued Dec 21, 2017)

Hanwha Land Systems, a defense business run by Hanwha Group, signed a contract with the Norwegian government to supply two dozen K9 Thunder self-propelled 155 mm howitzers, the company said Thursday.



Under the 245.2 billion won ($226.6 million) deal, Hanwha Land Systems will deliver 24 K9 howitzers and six K10 ammunition resupply vehicles by 2020.



With the latest deal, the company has secured three contracts of the weapon system this year. The total value of the three contracts in 2017 reaches some $720 million, Hanwha Group’s officials said.



Norway’s defense officials said separately that Hanwha was the bidder that best met the requirements of the nation’s army, more so than similar products from Germany and France.



“By winning the export deal over European rivals, the company’s K9 self-propelled howitzer has received global recognition,” Hanwha Land Systems CEO Son Jae-il said in a statement. “The company will continue its efforts to win an order from Estonia,” Son added.



-ends-

