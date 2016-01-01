Pegasus Airlines Orders 25 A321neo ACF

(Source: Airbus; issued Dec. 21, 2017)

TOULOUSE, France --- Pegasus Airlines, the leading Low-Cost-Carrier (LCC) in Turkey, has placed an order for 25 A321neo ACF (Airbus Cabin Flex configuration). This comes on top of 18 A321neo and 57 A320neos already on order bringing Pegasus Airlines total firm order to 100 Airbus A320 Family aircraft.



Pegasus’ selection to move to an all-Airbus fleet reflects its strategy to grow its domestic as well as its international network with the best middle-of-the-market aircraft available.



Pegasus Airlines General Manager Mehmet T. Nane: “Turkey keeps strengthening its position in the World aviation market everyday and we as Pegasus are an important part of this transformation. The order we placed in 2012 for 100 Airbus aircraft was the biggest order in Turkey’s aviation history at the time. We received the first aircraft of this order in Q3 2016 and now we have an agreement to convert 25 options into firm orders. We will continue to grow our fleet one step at a time and with our new aircraft we will continue to offer more comfortable flights for our passengers.”



“The latest Pegasus Airlines’ order for the A321neo ACF variant underlines that Airbus offers the best, most efficient and most comfortable solution in the Middle of the Market segment”, said John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer – Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft. “Combining latest innovations in cabin design with unprecedented capacity and range capabilities, the A321 ACF will further boost the airline’s passenger experience and competitiveness in the highly contested growth market while reducing its environmental footprint”.



The A321 is the largest member of the A320 Family, seating up to 240 passengers. Incorporating the latest engines, aerodynamic advances, and cabin innovations, the A321neo offers a significant reduction in fuel consumption of at least 15 percent per seat from day one and 20 percent by 2020.



The A321neo ACF introduces new door and fuselage enhancements allowing airlines to make better use of the cabin space and also provide provision for more underfloor fuel capacity for up to 4,000nm transatlantic range. With more than 5,200 orders received from 95 customers, the A320neo Family has captured nearly 60 percent share of the market.





