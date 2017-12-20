Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec 20, 2017)

JPATS Logistics Services LLC, Cape Canaveral, Florida, has been awarded a single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a five-year ordering period and a maximum value of $2,200,000,000 for the Joint Primary Aircraft Training System T-6 contractor-operated and maintained base supply (COMBS) services, which will provide a full spectrum of transparent supply chain management services to support safe, flyable T-6 aircraft to meet users' daily flight schedules, consistent with Department of Defense and commercial sector best practices in procuring, producing and delivering products and services to customers.



These supply chain management activities include, but are not limited to, managing supply and demand, sourcing parts, assembly, disposal, warehousing and inventory tracking, order entry and order management, distribution across all channels, and delivery to the customer.



This effort is required in support of COMBS for the Air Force, Navy, and Army T-6A/B/D Texan II aircraft program.



Work will be performed at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi; Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas; Randolph Air Force Base, Texas; Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas; Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma; Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida; Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida; Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas; Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland; and U.S. Army Aviation Flight Test Directorate, Redstone, Alabama.



Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. The award is the result of a competitive acquisition, and four offers were received. Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance; operations and maintenance (Navy), and operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $10,510,542 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8617-18-D-6213).



-ends-

