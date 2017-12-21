Saab Acquires Dockstavarvet Shipyard

Defence and security company Saab acquires the Swedish combat boat producer N. Sundin Dockstavarvet AB and the repair shipyard Muskövarvet AB, in order to strengthen Saab’s product offering in the naval domain. The acquisition of the companies will become effective at 29 December 2017.



Dockstavarvet, based outside Örnsköldsvik in northern Sweden, is a leading producer of aluminum boats. The company was founded in 1905 and has during the three last decades been engaged in the development and production of advanced, high-speed combat and patrol boats for both military and civil applications. Dockstavarvet has delivered more than 200 units to date on three continents.



Muskövarvet is a full-service repair yard located at the naval base Muskö in the southern part of the Stockholm archipelago. Muskövarvet serves mainly the Swedish Navy amphibious forces.



“Through the acquisitions, Saab will strengthen its product portfolio within surface vessels as well as enhance its capacity for support and maintenance at the Muskö naval base. Saab’s global presence will also facilitate marketing and future exports for the Dockstavarvet products”, says Gunnar Wieslander, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Kockums.



Dockstavarvet and Muskövarvet will be organised within Saab’s business area Kockums. Combined, the companies generate sales of approximately 250 MSEK and have 80 employees.





Saab Acquires GKN Aerospace’s Applied Composites AB Business

Defence and security company Saab has acquired the company Applied Composites AB (ACAB), based in Linköping, Sweden, from GKN Aerospace. The acquisition will guarantee key technologies for the development of future ground combat weapon systems and advanced radomes.



ACAB is a leading expert in the development and manufacture of composite components for high technology products. The acquisition was signed today and the transition of the company will become effective at 29 December 2017.



“This is a very important and crucial acquisition for Saab. By integrating ACAB into Saab Dynamics we will get improved control of key components of the supply chain for Saab’s product portfolio. At the same time, we are creating synergies with ongoing production that will create efficiency gains, improved competitiveness and value for our customers,” says Görgen Johansson, Senior Vice President and head of business area Dynamics.



ACAB is a high-tech company specialising in composite-based solutions for demanding civil and military applications. The company developed alongside the aviation and defence industry in Linköping, Sweden. Thanks to skilled employees and extensive product development, design, testing, qualification, production and maintenance resources, ACAB is Scandinavia's leading expert in applied composite technology. ACAB has approximately 55 employees and an annual turnover of around 105 MSEK.





