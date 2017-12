1st GTFz A2 Delivered to German Bundeswehr

(Source: Boxer; issued Dec 21, 2017)

The first BOXER APC featuring A2 configuration was delivered on 30th November 2017 to the German Army. Changes compared to the A1 configuration resulted from experiences made during the successful deployment to Afghanistan.



With the 2nd batch of BOXER vehicles, the German Army ordered a total of 405 BOXER in different configurations.



-ends-