BAAINBw at the Berlin Security Conference

(Source: BAAINBw; issued Dec 21, 2017)

The Berlin Security Conference has become an important platform of international exchange on issues of security politics and military politics. The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) also participated in this conference on 28 and 29 November 2017 in Berlin.



“We take the challenges of digitalization seriously because our soldiers need information superiority during missions”, Brigadier General Jens-Olaf Koltermann, head of the Information Technology Directorate of BAAINBw in Koblenz and chairman of the working group “Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance” said at the Berlin Security Conference.



This was the heading under which Brigadier General Koltermann discussed the tactical point of view on the topic of digitalization and networking with international participants from industry and armed forces and with the project manager for mobile tactical communication at BAAINBw, LTRDir Peter Stracke. The connection to information and the time-critical access to information on the strategic, operative and tactical level are essential factors for the success of missions, as the participants agreed.



The legal component of defense procurement was also discussed. On the first day, RDir Matthias Mantey moderated a discussion for the BAAINBw Legal Affairs Division on issues of contract award law regarding European armaments cooperation. “We are all aware of the challenges but we also agree that in the future we will only be able to realize major projects on the basis of European cooperation” Mantey said after the event.



The discussion forum came to the conclusion that joint cross-border procurement can increase the interoperability of armed forces, leads to the application of exceptional provisions of the contract award law, reduces costs and improves international relations.



Conditions for Successful Cooperation



However, it is a precondition that the processes leading to multinational cooperation become simpler, faster and more flexible.



It became apparent in this context that too large cooperation projects can lead to too many compromises and require a high degree of coordination. Efforts should therefore be limited to what is feasible.



The participants of the discussion pointed out that despite this cooperation, competition remains important in order to achieve a reasonable price-performance ratio.



For this purpose, the nations participating in cooperation projects have to accept, where required, that there cannot always be a fixed workshare for the benefit of the national industry.



-ends-

