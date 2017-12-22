Iveco Defence Vehicles Supplies Bundeswehr with New Military Medium Multipurpose Eurocargo 4x4 Euro 6 Compliant Trucks

(Source: IVECO Defence Vehicles; issued Dec 22, 2017)

BOLZANO, Italy --- Iveco Defence Vehicles received a significant order from the German BwFuhrpark Service GmbH for a new fleet of military medium multipurpose 4x4 trucks for the German Army.



The order encompasses the delivery of 280 Eurocargo trucks within 2018. The announcement, made on December 12, 2017, is a result of two years of intensive market evaluation and comprehensive practical trials with a demonstrator vehicle.



Following approval by such an exacting customer for its highly mobile and versatile features, the new military Eurocargo is affirmed amongst the official range of medium tactical trucks.



The MLL 150 E 28 WS vehicles will be supplied with an unprotected long-distance-driver cab with a highly comfortable new seating arrangement, flexible storage for radio systems and soldier equipment, off-road single tyres, a roof hatch, a NATO-blackout-light, trailer version, a spare wheel carrier and an innovative multipurpose swap-body-frame to support multi-mission-operations outside Germany.



All vehicles will be fully Euro 6 emission compliant, including full single-fuel-operation-capability and offer a best-in-class payload.



Over the last decade, Iveco Defence Vehicles has delivered nearly 1,000 vehicles to the German Army from its wide product range (4x2, 4x4, 6x2, 6x4, 6x6 and 8x8), which have already been extensively fielded in operational areas such as Afghanistan and Mali. Recent contract awards with the Bundeswehr also include 133 armoured Trakker-8x8 trucks.



With this latest order, Iveco Defence Vehicles is reconfirmed as a reliable and innovative truck partner for the German Armed Forces.





Iveco Defence Vehicles is dedicated to delivering innovative automotive and protection solutions to meet the needs of military customers worldwide. The company manufactures specialist logistic, protected and armoured vehicles in its facility in Bolzano in Northern Italy, as well as marketing Iveco’s full commercial range, adapted as necessary to meet the demands of the military user. In consequence, Iveco Defence Vehicles has a full range of vehicles to meet a broad spectrum of defence applications.



