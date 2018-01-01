Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 21, 2017)

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Alexandria, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z013); and KPMG LLP, doing business as KPMG LLP Federal Services, McLean, Virginia (N00189-18-D-Z014), are being awarded a combined estimated $980,000,000 multiple award cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for financial improvement and audit readiness in support of the Department of the Navy Financial Improvement and Audit Readiness program.



Each of the two contracts include a12-month base ordering period, and four 12-month options for a total potential ordering period of 60 months if all options are exercised.



If the options are exercised, the total estimated value of the contracts combined will be $980,000,000.



Work will be performed at various locations throughout the U.S., and percentage of work cannot be determined at this time. Work is expected to be completed by November 2018; if the option is exercised, work will continue through November 2022.



Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $100,000 ($50,000 for each of the two contractors) will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



Fiscal 2018 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds will be obligated as individual orders are issued.



This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation posted to the Federal Business Opportunities website, with eight offers received.



Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Contracting Department, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

