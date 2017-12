CH-53K Demonstrates Dual Hook Jettison for First Time

(Source: US Naval Air Systems Command; issued Dec 21, 2017)

For the first time, a CH-53K King Stallion performed a dual point external load and successfully demonstrated the auto-jettison capability of the aircraft, using a 5,000 lb. load.



The test took place Dec. 5 at Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation's Development Flight Center in West Palm Beach,



Fla. Currently, there are four Engineering Development and Manufacturing Model aircraft in test and one Ground Test Vehicle; combined the aircraft have logged more than 650 flight hours. (Sikorsky photo)



-ends-