Saab Signs Contract for Airborne Active Electrically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar Development Program in South Korea

(Source: Saab; issued Dec. 22, 2017)

Defence and security company Saab has received an order for support of algorithm development and evaluation for airborne AESA fighter radar. The radar development programme is led by the Korean Agency for Defence Development (ADD) and Saab will work in cooperation with ADD and its contractual partner LIG Nex1. The order value is MSEK 125.



The Republic of Korea has a long-term ambition to develop a domestic fighter aircraft, including relevant avionic equipment such as AESA radar. For Saab, the present contract is an important milestone, and shows that Saab is an important partner in the longer term for Republic of Korean authorities and industry.



“Republic of Korea is a valued partner and we are proud to be part of the airborne AESA radar development program. This further proves our position as the leading provider and partner to develop the latest fighter aircraft technology and sub systems”, says Anders Carp, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance. “One of our objectives is to partner with Republic of Korean industry and government to support the development of a domestic fighter”.



With nearly 80 years’ experience in the fighter business, Saab understands every aspect of the complex process of designing, building and integrating a new fighter aircraft and relevant sub-systems.



LIG Nex1 Co. Ltd. is based in Seoul and develops and produces a wide range of advanced precision electronic systems.





