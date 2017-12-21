Deployed Air Base in the Levant: Three Years of Operation Chammal

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued Dec 21, 2017)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

This infographic by the French armed forces ministry details the activity of France’s deployed air base in Jordan during its three years of counter-Daesch operations.

Colonel Arnaud, commander of the deployed Air Base (BAP), briefed reporters by video link live from Jordan, on the occasion of the third anniversary of the first mission flown from the BAP.



Operational since December 2014, the forward deployment was set up as part of Operation Chammal, which is part of the French participation to the international Operation Inherent Resolve, launched by the coalition against Daesch in June 2014.



This is based on two pillars, training for Iraqi national security units, and support for the action of local forces engaged on the ground against Daesch.



With the mission of defeating Daesh by striking its military capabilities, the BAP, part of the coalition's international command chain, carries out several types of actions: long-range strikes, fire support to local forces, intelligence and logistics transport.



Located close to the operations, the base has a reactive combat system that allows to act in the tempo of operations and keep their pace. It is located closer to the area of operation it can reach in minutes.



BAP's various supporters are directly involved in the operations and deployment of the aircraft: communication, runway maintenance, army service competitions, vehicles, etc.



The BAP is "reversible", that is to say that it has the possibility of adding joint modules to change the operating modes and adapt them to the desired effects. It is also a logistical support point beyond the scope of Operation Chammal, allowing it to shine on the Gulf and Africa.



The last three years have seen BAP's commitment and commitment to mission, as demonstrated today by military successes against Daesh.



Mirage 2000, Atlantique 2 and Rafale aircraft have been engaged, as well as A400M and A310 aircraft. It totals 22,000 hours of flight, plus 4,500 sorties and 980 missions of strikes, representing 20% of the activity of the Air Force.



