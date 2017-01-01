Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 21, 2017)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Alabama, was awarded a $191,593,882 modification (P00020) to contract W31P4Q-16-C-0102 for procurement of insensitive munitions motors and guided multiple launch rocket system unitary rockets, to include support services.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; and Camden, Arkansas, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2020. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $191,593,882 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



