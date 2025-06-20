Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 21, 2017)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $480,421,520 fixed-price-incentive-firm contract for the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) repair support services effort.



This program is comprised of logistical in-Kingdom repair and return of parts for F-15C/D/S/SA fleets and repair of aerospace ground equipment, hush house/open air test cell equipment for the RSAF F-15 program.



Repair support services will be performed at various original equipment manufacturer locations within the U.S. and within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and is expected to be completed by June 20, 2025.



This contract involves 100 percent foreign military sales to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is the result of a competitive source selection effort, where four offers were received.



This contract includes a 24-month base period, five 12-month option periods and one six-month option period. This is not a multi-year contract (FA8505-18-C-0003).



-ends-

