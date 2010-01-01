Pentagon Contract Announcement

Lockheed Martin Corp., Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $944,888,827 modification (W31P4Q-17-C-0006) to contract W31P4Q-17-C-006 for the initial Fiscal 2018 PATRIOT Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) production option exercise, including 54 U.S. Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles, 24 Qatar MSE missiles, 130 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cost Reduction Initiative (CRI) missiles and associated ground support equipment.



Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; Lufkin, Texas; Camden, Arizona; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Ocala, Florida; Huntsville, Alabama; and Huntington Beach, California, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2021.



Fiscal 2010, 2016, 2017 and 2018 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $944,888,827 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.



DALLAS --- The United States and allied military forces will upgrade their missile defense capabilities under a new $944 million contract for production and delivery of Lockheed Martin Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) and PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) interceptors.



The contract includes PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE interceptors and launcher modification kits for the U.S. Army, Romania and other Foreign Military Sales customers.



"PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE provide our customers and especially the deployed warfighter with unmatched terminal air- and missile-defense capabilities," said Scott Arnold, vice president and deputy of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "PAC-3 and PAC-3 MSE are trusted and reliable interceptors that employ advanced hit-to-kill technology, enabling better accuracy, enhanced safety and improved lethality when it matters most."



The PAC-3 is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. PAC-3 currently provides missile defense capabilities for the U.S., Germany, Kuwait, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and others.



Building on the combat-proven PAC-3, the PAC-3 MSE uses a two-pulse solid rocket motor that increases altitude and range to defeat evolving threats.





