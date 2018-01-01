Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Dec. 21, 2017)

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is being awarded a $1,232,654,575 modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N00019-14-C-0067) for the manufacture and delivery of 10 Lot 9 full-rate production P-8A aircraft, seven for the Navy and three for the government of the United Kingdom.



In addition, this modification also provides for Lot 9 segregable efforts consisting of unknown obsolescence, class I change assessments, and obsolescence monitoring.



Work will be performed in Seattle, Washington (82.6 percent); Baltimore, Maryland (2.6 percent); Greenlawn, New York (2.4 percent); Cambridge, United Kingdom (1.6 percent); North Amityville, New York (0.9 percent); Rockford, Illinois (0.7 percent); Rancho Santa Margarita, California (0.6 percent); Dickinson, North Dakota (0.6 percent); and various locations in the U.S. (8 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2020.



Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy); and foreign military sales (FMS) funds in the amount of $1,232,654,575 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchase for the Navy ($858,242,867; 69.7 percent); and FMS partners ($374,411,708; 30.3 percent).



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.



